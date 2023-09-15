Mbappe to be available against Nice

[Source: Reuters]

Paris St Germain striker Kylian Mbappe should be available against Nice in Ligue 1 on Friday after sitting out a friendly against Germany earlier this week, coach Luis Enrique.

PSG embark on a challenging run of games because after facing Nice, they will take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday and then host Olympique de Marseille in the league the next weekend.

Mbappe was an unused sub as France lost 2-1 in Germany on Tuesday and France manager Didier Deschamps said after the game that the striker had suffered a knee issue the day before in training.

The Spanish coach said it was complicated to prepare the game after the international break as some of the players have not managed to get back into training yet.

A tribute will be paid to former PSG midfielder Marco Verratti on Friday at the Parc des Princes, after the 30-year-old signed with Qatari side Al-Arabi on Wednesday following 11 years at the Paris-based club.

PSG are second in Ligue 1 with eight points from four games, two points behind leaders AS Monaco and level with third-placed Marseille.