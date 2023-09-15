Labasa kicks-off Women's BOG campaign on a high

Action from the Labasa vs Nadi clash [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Labasa Women’s Football team has started their Rooster Chicken/Scoop Ice Cream Women’s BOG campaign on a high note.

The Northerners defeated Nadi 2-0 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this afternoon.

Head coach Jotivi Tabua says they have been preparing for this outing for quiet a while so getting a win in their first game is great.

“I know it was first the players did not perform to what we expected of them and it was a tough game for the Nadi team they really gave a hard job to the Labasa women’s team.”

Tabua is certain this first win will boost the team’s morale.



[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

However, like most coaches, Tabua says there are areas they need to fine tune before they battle their next opponent tomorrow.

Labasa will be meeting Rewa tomorrow at 10a.m.

Meanwhile Ba is currently playing Rewa.