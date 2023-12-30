Krishna stars as Odisha FC beats Jamshedpur FC 4-1

[Source: Odisha/ Twitter]

Odisha FC pulled off a dominant win over Jamshedpur FC in a high-octane match as the Juggernauts entered the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season break high on confidence.

Odisha’s experienced frontline clicked cohesively to put four goals past the Jamshedpur defence in the opening 45 minutes to and seal the match, and take its unbeaten streak to 11 games in all competitions.

Jamshedpur, upbeat after its 5-0 thrashing of Hyderabad FC, began the game strongly with a Rei Tachikawa stunner from outside of the box in the 23rd minute.

However, the trio of Roy Krishna, Isak Vanlalruatfela, and Diego Mauricio wreaked havoc in the remaining 20-odd minutes, scoring four goals and winning the game for their side.

Krishna, in particular, was the star of the show, playing a part in three of the four goals barring the one that Mauricio converted through a spot-kick. He first set up one for Isak in the 27th minute, which the youngster tapped in for the equaliser. Nine minutes later, the Fijian jumped upon a rebound of a shot by Mauricio to get his team the lead from the right-hand side of the box.

Mauricio got his due in the added time of the first-half, earning a spot-kick due to a foul by TP Rehenesh and hammering it into the net to get Odisha’s third. Krishna round up the goalscoring for the night after he was set up by Isak.

This was Odisha’s seventh win of the season, putting it second in the points table, behind Kerala Blasters.