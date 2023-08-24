Fiji set for Tahiti

[ Source : Oceania Football Confederation/Facebook]

The Fiji Beach Soccer team understands that meeting defending champion Tahiti won’t be an easy encounter.

Fiji has so far recorded a loss and a win while Tahiti has bagged two wins from two matches.

The national side will need to win tomorrow to boost its chances of making the final.

Head coach Jerry Sam says Tahiti is a force to reckon with and his players will need to be alert throughout the match.

“They are a very good team, they have been together for so long, they have been to the World Cup and all this championship. We will try and work on a plan to execute a win against Tahiti”

Sam believes Fiji can get the job done provided they follow the game plan.

Fiji will play Tahiti at 1.45 pm.

You can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.