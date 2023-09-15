Fiji ready for Vanuatu encounter

The Fiji under-16 women's team take a walk before their match today [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Fiji Football Under-16 coach is assertive that they are ready for the OFC Under-16 Women’s Championship in Tahiti.

Angeline Chua says the teams have been preparing well and are ready to take the field.

She adds that it’s great to be drawn into a tough pool.

“We are happy to meet a strong team in our pool, knowing that we won’t meet them in the semi-finals so we are looking forward to making our game plans for the pool games”

The side is drawn with Vanuatu, New Zealand, and the Cook Islands.

Fiji is scheduled to play Vanuatu in their opening match at 5 p.m. today, which will be televised live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.