Enjoy the tournament: Chua

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

It is an exciting day for the Fiji Under-16 Girls side as they prepare for their first match against Vanuatu in the OFC Girls Under-16 Women’s Championship in Tahiti today.

Head coach Angeline Chua believes this tournament is a valuable opportunity for these young footballers to gain exposure and experience.

Chua is confident in her team’s abilities and is proud to provide them with the chance to represent their country.

“The key thing for them is to make it to the senior team, so our plan is to make sure they enjoy the game, enjoy the tournament, and learn as much as possible.”

While acknowledging the challenge ahead, the Singaporean national is certain that her players will give their opponents a tough time.



Head coach Angeline Chua.

Chua has been emphasizing the importance of enjoying the game and having fun with the young female footballers.

The match between Fiji and Vanuatu will take place at 4.45 p.m. today and can be watched live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.