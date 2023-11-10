Colombia ELN guerrillas free kidnapped father of Liverpool soccer star Diaz

[Source: Reuters]

Colombia’s National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas freed the father of Liverpool soccer player Luis Diaz, after taking him hostage nearly two weeks ago, the government said.

The kidnapping of Luis Manuel Diaz has disrupted the government’s peace talks with the ELN, which restarted last year in the hope of ending the group’s part in Colombia’s 60-year conflict, which has killed at least 450,000 people.

The two sides began a six-month ceasefire in August.

The elder Luis Diaz was snatched on Oct. 28 in Barrancas, a rural municipality where he lives in the northern province of La Guajira.

“Thank you to all the people of Barrancas, to La Guajira and to Colombia for this great support they have given to my family. Thank you all, much love to you all,” the soccer star’s father said after arriving at his home.