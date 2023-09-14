Babasiga Lions to fine-tune game plan ahead of BOG

Extra Supermarket Labasa coach Intiaz Khan expresses his satisfaction with the team’s performance but acknowledges that there are areas that need some polishing before they embark on the semifinals of the Rooster Chicken/Scoop Premium Ice Cream Battle of the Giants.

Labasa’s victory over Ba showcased their resilience and determination, a testament to their commitment to their game plan.

Khan says he knew that facing the Men in Black would be no easy feat, even though Ba was out of the tournament.

The match turned out to be a fierce battle between two formidable teams, with Labasa ultimately emerging as the victors.

Khan says they stuck to their game plan, which proved to be the difference-maker in the end.

“As I said, we lost in the first half because that’s what we didn’t want.”We didn’t want to concede, and that is what happened. And the plan was exactly what we did in the second half. We had numbers change formation and attack in the last 10–15 minutes.”

As the Battle of the Giants looms on the horizon, the Babasiga Lions are well aware of the challenge that lies ahead.

In the first semi-final at 2 p.m., Lautoka FC will face Labasa FC.

At 4.30 p.m., Suva FC will take on Navua FC in the second semi-final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.