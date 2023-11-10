New Zealand's Boult excited by prospect of facing India in World Cup semis

[Source: Reuters]

New Zealand will relish a semi-final clash with India after they thumped 1996 champions Sri Lanka by five wickets to put one foot in the knockout stage of the World Cup, seamer Trent Boult said.

Boult bagged 3-37 to help restrict Sri Lanka to 171 before New Zealand made short work of the chase to snap a run of four straight defeats, finishing their pool stage campaign with 10 points from nine games.

Barring a miracle when Afghanistan face already-qualified South Africa on Friday and Pakistan take on outgoing champions England on Saturday, New Zealand should progress to the last four and meet unbeaten India in Mumbai on Nov. 15.

Article continues after advertisement

India lost to New Zealand in the 2019 semi-final but beat them earlier in this edition in Dharamsala and Boult said he was not sure how the conditions would be at the Wankhede Stadium.