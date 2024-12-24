India seamer Shami ruled out of remaining two Australia tests

[Source: Reuters]

Seamer Mohammed Shami will not be considered for India’s fourth and fifth tests in Australia due to a knee injury, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Monday.

The 34-year-old has fully recovered from his heel injury after undergoing surgery in February. He was not picked in the squad but there was a chance he could be added to support pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Shami has not played international cricket since the 50-overs World Cup last year but has returned to domestic cricket to prove his fitness.

India battled hard to earn a draw in the rain-hit third test in Brisbane, leaving the five-match series tied at 1-1 heading into the Boxing Day clash.