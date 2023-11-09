Two boxers fail drug test

The Boxing Commission has announced that two local boxers failed their drug tests following the Tuwai Boxing Promotion in Nadi last week.

Commission Chair Adi Narayan says it is disappointing to see boxers not adhere to the strict regulations before participating in the bout.

He says random drug tests were conducted on some of the boxers prior to their fights and the results were released after the promotion, which revealed that the two boxers in question had failed their test.

Article continues after advertisement

Narayan says the Boxing Commission will hold a board meeting tomorrow to discuss the matter before revealing the names of the two boxers and what action to undertake.

He adds discussions will also include a possible creation of a disciplinary committee to handle these kinds of matters.

The Boxing Commission Chair says it is imperative for boxers to stay clean and drug-free at all times, to honor not only the sport, but the fans as well.