University of Fiji to showcase campus life at Open Day

The University of Fiji will host its 2025 Open Day this Friday, 3 October, at both the Saweni and Samabula campuses.

The event will provide future students and their families with the opportunity to explore study programs, meet lecturers, and learn about scholarships through the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service booth.

Visitors can also enjoy campus tours, student-led activities, and a market day.

Article continues after advertisement

Vice-Chancellor Professor Shaista Shameem stated that the Open Day helps prospective students make informed choices about their education and is well-known for its lively events that attract both young people and parents.

President of the University of Fiji Student Association, Rodney Vakaloloma says that the smaller size of UniFiji fosters a supportive and close-knit learning environment where lecturers know students by name and no one is left behind.

He added that student association members will guide visitors around key facilities and also host a market day, with proceeds going toward student fees, making the experience both informative and enjoyable.

The University emphasized that future students will join a diverse and tight-knit community, with opportunities ranging from sports and debate clubs to the new cadet program launching next year.

All prospective students, parents, guardians, and members of the public are invited to attend Friday’s Open Day.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.