Tikoduadua's daughter set to return home

[File Photo]

The daughter of Minister Pio Tikoduadua is set to return home this Saturday after spending months recovering from serious injuries sustained while on duty earlier this year.

In a social media post, the Defence Minister described the recovery process as a difficult and deeply personal journey for his family, praising his daughter’s determination and resilience throughout months of treatment and rehabilitation.

Tikoduadua says his daughter suffered multiple serious injuries, including fractures to her right arm and leg, a fractured left knee and significant internal injuries after being struck by a vehicle while manning the Laqere checkpoint in April.

Her condition was so severe that she was placed in an induced coma for five weeks to allow doctors to conduct operations and provide treatment.

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Since April, she has undergone extensive treatment and rehabilitation in both Fiji and Australia as she worked toward recovery.

Tikoduadua expressed that he was proud of her courage and her commitment to returning to public service.

“She is now ready to return home this Saturday. I am proud of her determination and her willingness to return to serving her country.”

The Minister has further acknowledged the support of medical teams at Colonial War Memorial Hospital and Epworth Hospital in Australia, as well as the Fijian community in Melbourne and others who supported his daughter’s treatment and recovery.