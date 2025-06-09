Thieves target unattended gadgets

[File Photo]

Police are urging the public to be more cautious with their personal belongings.

This as cases of mobile phones and electronic gadgets being stolen continue to rise.

The Force says many of these thefts occur when valuables are left unattended, especially in parked vehicles or open areas.

These items are then resold quickly, often through informal markets.

Police are calling on communities to support crime prevention efforts by securing their property and reporting suspicious activity.

They are also warning the public not to buy items believed to be stolen, especially those being sold at unusually low prices.

A global safety message, Stop, Think & Secure, is being promoted by police as a practical reminder to protect not just phones and wallets, but also homes and vehicles.

The Fiji Police Force stresses that public awareness and responsible action can significantly reduce crimes of opportunity.

