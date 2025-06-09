Sugar Minister and former FSC board member clash over allegations

Minister for Sugar Industry Charan Jeath Singh has levelled serious allegations against former Fiji Sugar Corporation board member Arvind Singh.

The fallout between the two is believed to have started after Arvind Singh’s removal from the FSC board.

Yesterday, the Minister accused Arvind Singh of failing to supply adequate cane to the Rarawai Mill, calling his performance “pathetic” and saying he should be ashamed of his record after eight years on the board.

Article continues after advertisement

Minister Singh also revealed he expects to harvest 5,000 tonnes of cane this season from his 10 farms, producing about 130 tonnes per hectare, compared to the national average of 47 tonnes.

He added that critics should not tell him how to do his job, saying he has every right to expose “the Draculas guarding the blood bank.”

Meanwhile, Arvind Singh told FBC News he is considering legal action against the Minister, saying the allegations are serious and that he did not consent to having his harvest details made public.

Questions have been sent to the Prime Minister regarding the Minister’s public comments.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.