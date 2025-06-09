State house to mark 100th anniversary

[Photo: Fiji Government/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Fiji’s State House will mark its 100th anniversary next month, with Cabinet endorsing a series of centenary celebrations.

Constructed in 1926, State House serves as the official residence of the President of the Republic of Fiji and holds historical significance in the country’s constitutional governance and national leadership.

The celebrations will be held under the theme “Acknowledging Our Past, Building Our Future Together.”

A series of activities has been planned, including historical features, media programmes, youth engagement initiatives and an oratory competition.

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The programme will also feature a Honours and Awards Ceremony and afternoon tea on November 10, followed by the official Centenary Commemorative Dinner on November 11.

The Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs will coordinate the celebrations through an inter-agency planning committee.

The commemoration aims to preserve Fiji’s institutional heritage, strengthen public understanding of the country’s constitutional journey and recognise the history of public service.