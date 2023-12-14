Rabuka expresses gratitude during RFMF visit

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka,visiting the RFMF today.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka delivered his speech to the Republic of Fiji Military Forces for the first time since reassuming office, visiting the RFMF today.

Starting at the RFMF headquarters in Domain, he toured the Royal Fiji Navy base in Walu Bay and is currently at the Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua.

Rabuka expressed his contentment with the current state of affairs, stating that part of the core reason for his visit is to thank the personnel for their dedicated work both domestically and in peacekeeping efforts.

He conveyed gratitude for the warm welcome accorded to him by the RFMF.