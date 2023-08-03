QVS welcomes new building block

Queen Victoria School students will be learning from their new block of classrooms today.

This follows the commissioning of a new school building funded by the government of Indonesia.

A total of 16 rooms are now housed under the new building comprising of classrooms and science labs.

While officiating at the opening, Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says the old school block withstood many cyclones since the school laid its foundation in 1950 and the devastation of Tropical Cyclone Winston in 2016 saw the building destroyed and in need of replacement.

Radrodro says the $3 million building was a donation by the government of Indonesia.