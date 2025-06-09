Questions raised over LTA body-cam controls

Concerns have been raised about the effectiveness of the Land Transport Authority’s new body-camera pilot program, with questions over the fact that officers currently decide when the devices are switched on or off.

Transport Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau has confirmed that only five cameras are being trialled with enforcement teams in the Central and Eastern divisions, with plans to expand the pilot to the West and North.

Opposition MP Faiyaz Koya questioned whether allowing officers to activate the cameras undermines the very purpose of the technology.

“You said the activation and deactivation of these vests is with the officer. If that is correct, does that not defeat the purpose. Should it not be activated once they leave the LTA and deactivated when they come back to ensure the recordings are correctly done.”



Transport Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau.

In response, Ro Filipe says it is still a stand-alone system for now and not centrally monitored.

“Well, to tell you the truth, they haven’t demonstrated it to me personally, but that’s what they’ve informed me in terms of the activation. I don’t think there’s, from the explanation, there’s no centralised sort of control system where somebody’s monitoring them, so it’s sort of a stand-alone on its own at the moment.”

Ro Filipe maintains that the body cameras are intended to strengthen enforcement integrity, protect officers, deter misconduct, and build public confidence in the transport regulatory system.

