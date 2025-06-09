Police rule out murder in Aussie Hotel Manager’s death

There is no cover-up in the investigation into the death of Australian Hotel Manager Jason Rigby, Assistant Commissioner of Police Mesake Waqa has stated.

The Fiji Police Force has completed its inquiry and found no foul play in Rigby’s death.

The case file, according to ACP Waqa has now been handed to the Resident Magistrate, with police recommending a full inquest.

Rigby was discovered with a stab wound in his staff apartment at the Crowne Plaza Resort in Nadi last December.

He had been living in Fiji for 21 months and was second-in-charge at the resort.

Australian TV program 60 Minutes reports that Rigby’s family never believed it was suicide.

The program says his brother, Chris Rigby believes there was suspicious behaviour linked to his death.

According to 60 Minutes, Rigby was discovered by his girlfriend, Shivani Siwan, and close friend Ian Lovie, who was the hotel’s executive chef.

A third colleague, Arushi Arora, arrived after getting a call from Lovie. She told the program she found Rigby in pain, with a large bloodied knife on a table nearby.

The knife, 60 Minutes reports, was not Rigby’s. It was an expensive kitchen knife bought in Nadi. It is still unclear how it got into his apartment or who used it.

Both Siwan and Lovie told others Rigby had taken his own life. 60 Minutes says neither has spoken publicly since.

Rigby’s family hired a private investigator. The program says the investigator accessed Rigby’s iCloud and WhatsApp messages. They uncovered thousands of messages and a complicated personal timeline.

The program reports this new information was presented to police during the family’s trip to Fiji. Officers then confirmed the case would be treated as a suspected murder.

Despite this, police have now closed the investigation. The case will go to a coronial inquest.

Forensic pathologist Professor Roger Byard told 60 Minutes that suicide by stabbing is rare.

He said such cases must be investigated thoroughly to rule out homicide.

Rigby’s family said they would not stop until they get answers.

