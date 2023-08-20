Ocean Commissioner calls on experts to use ancestors’ skills

Dr Filiimon Manoni, the recently elected Pacific Ocean Commissioner, is rallying regional ocean experts to tap into the unmatched navigation abilities of their ancestors.

He believes these skills can be employed to implement innovative ideas aimed at addressing ocean-related challenges.

Addressing the Pacific Regional Ocean Policy and Governance Dialogue, Dr Manoni highlighted that the Pacific’s forebears were seafarers renowned for their remarkable navigation and engineering prowess.

He adds that these ancestors excelled in navigation due to their adeptness at leading crews and leveraging each individual’s strengths for shared goals.

Dr Manoni underscored that these historical voyagers honed the art of effective communication, enabling them to navigate differences and arrive at solutions to preserve ocean health.

He revealed that it was with this purpose in mind that he chose, in his inaugural official engagement, to converse with and listen to regional ocean advocates and champions.

This dialogue seeks to forge better solutions for the ocean’s well-being within the region.