Nine convicted in meth case

All individuals involved in one of the largest drug importation cases have been found guilty by the Lautoka High Court.

They have been convicted of importation and possession of 4.1 plus tonnes of methamphetamine between November 2023 and January last year in Nadi.

Justin Ho, David Heritage, Louie Logaivau, Jale Aukerea, Sakiusa Tuva, Ratu Aporosa Davelevu, Ratu Osea Levula, Cathy Tuirabe & Vilimae Colawaliku will be sentenced next Friday.

Ho, Logaivau, and Aukerea have also been convicted of having property suspected of being the proceeds of a crime.

However, Davelevu and Louie Logaivau were found not guilty of the sixth count of unlawful possession of Illicit drugs and the 11th count of possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime.

While delivering his verdict this afternoon, Justice Aruna Aluthge described the seizure as the most significant drug operation not only in Fiji, but also across the Pacific region, including Australia and New Zealand.

While the court acknowledged that some of the submissions by the accused were truthful, their claims of acting under duress were dismissed as implausible.

The accused faces various counts relating to the trafficking and possession of illicit drugs.

He also stated that the court will consider the individual roles played by each accused, the extent of their cooperation, and any expression of remorse when determining their sentences.

The eight have been remanded in custody, with the exception of Louie Logaivau, due to his injuries.

