New energy study to drive Fiji’s renewable transition: Ro Filipe

Public Works Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says a legislative and regulatory gap analysis for the energy sector has been completed with support from the International Renewable Energy Agency to ensure a just and inclusive energy transition.

Ro Filipe told Parliament the study reviewed Fiji’s energy laws and policies in response to the slow shift to renewable power and low private sector participation.

He says the findings show current laws do not fully support renewable energy, with the Electricity Act lacking provisions to prioritize it, while also restricting competition, investment, and access.

“As a way forward, the Ministry is undertaking consultations with various stakeholders on this report, with the objective of making a submission to Cabinet on the next steps.”



Ro Filipe says the Fiji Rural Electrification Fund will boost rural electrification through solar PV-diesel hybrid systems, targeting about 300 communities.

He adds that so far, FREF has raised around $18 million with support from Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, with more funding under discussion.

Ro Filipe says the Ministry, together with UNDP and other partners, is working on a strong implementation framework.

He reaffirmed the government’s vision to cut reliance on fossil fuels, expand renewable energy, and ensure all Fijian households have safe, reliable, and affordable power.

