MSAF CEO’s suspension hits fourth week

Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji Chief Executive Joeli Cawaki. [File Photo]

Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji Chief Executive Joeli Cawaki is on suspension, now in its fourth week.

Cawaki confirmed to FBC News that the MSAF Board has extended his suspension.

He says the board was not satisfied with a decision he made, which is understood to relate to the approval of a new passenger ferry.

Cawaki was appointed CEO in November 2023.

FBC News is seeking comments from Transport Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau and the MSAF Board.

