Misconduct findings force out Corrections boss

The President’s Office terminated the appointment of Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Dr Jalesi Nakarawa last Thursday following findings of misconduct.

In a statement released by the government this afternoon, the Constitutional Offices Commission confirmed the decision after an investigation into several complaints.

The complaints were lodged last year and included allegations of biased recruitment of family members, abuse of office, and the improper handling of funds.

A tribunal was established in April last year to examine the allegations and advise the President’s office.

Article continues after advertisement

More than 40 witnesses testified during the inquiry and numerous documents were presented.

Dr Nakarawa was given the opportunity to respond and was represented by legal counsel.

One complaint centred on the recruitment of his wife and stepsons without proper procedures.

It was alleged that a position was advertised to suit his wife’s qualifications despite medical advice and a Cabinet policy on approved positions.

Another allegation involved the treatment of staff within the corrections service. The tribunal heard claims of demotions and dismissals carried out without proper notice or the opportunity for staff to respond.

There was also a claim that funds had been approved for personal use.

After reviewing the evidence, the tribunal found the allegations of nepotism and abuse of office were substantiated.

It stated the actions reflected poor leadership and undermined public confidence in the corrections service.

The position of Commissioner for Corrections is now vacant, with Auta Moceisuva serving as Acting Commissioner.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.