Man charged after Meth seizure at Mead Road

A 20-year-old man will appear in the Suva Magistrates Court today, charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs, namely methamphetamine.

He was arrested by members of the Southern Division Task Force during a raid at the Mead Road housing last week.

Police say several plastic packets containing white substances, later confirmed to be methamphetamine, were seized during the operation.

