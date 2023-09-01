LICI launches new project

LICI Fiji Operations has launched a new project called the Enterprise Document Management System and is also considering new efforts to make their job easier and faster.

This development will help digitize all 70,000 physical paper policy files.

LICI Fiji Operations Chief Executive Pradeep Shenoy says the effort is a large undertaking that will involve scanning more than 3.5 million pages.

“Everything will be displayed on the screen, and there is no need to refer to the paper files. This will make the servicing system much more efficient and cost-effective.”

Shenoy adds that this task will be completed in another four months to formally commence the e-policies,” which is another new initiative.

He adds that they have decided to add several new perks to the current club membership program for agents.

“Some new benefits have been added and conditions are now based not on premium but on commission and net new policies”

Shenoy says the current fiscal year will be covered by the new club membership regulations.