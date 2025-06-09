Levuka-i-Daku youth drug watch

[File Photo]

The village of Levuka-i-Daku on Matuku Island in the Lau group is actively monitoring its youth who are studying in Viti Levu to ensure they don’t indulge in drug-related activities.

This follows the increase in drug cases, mostly involving youths.

Village development committee president Taito Coriakula has warned that if any youth is found engaging in illegal behavior, they will arrange for their return to the village.

Article continues after advertisement

“As part of our weekly meetings, we monitor the well-being of our youth. It is essential to ensure they do not find themselves on the wrong side of the law. We have established plans to support their educational pursuits, which is the primary reason they left our village to move to Viti Levu. Those who do not study as required will have to return to the village and the committee has to fund all that.”

Coriakula stresses that the village is a safer environment where young people can reconnect with traditional practices and culture.

Additionally, Coriakula highlighted that the youth play an important role in contributing to communal work.

Currently, Levuka-i-Daku has over 200 youth – the highest across the seven islands of Matuku.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.