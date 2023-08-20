July hotel occupancy rates maintained

[File Photo]

The properties in Fiji maintained a consistent hotel occupancy rate of 86 percent last month.

Based on data from 36 hotels, the figure aligns with the previous month and showcases the continued stability of the market.

Compared to 2019, there is a notable increase of 1.6 percent, and compared to 2022, there is a growth of two percent in occupancy rates.

The average daily rate for the month is $652, a significant increase of 56 percent when compared to 2019.

Similarly, there is a substantial 33 percent rise in comparison to the average daily rate of the previous year, which stood at $491.

Tourism Fiji says the revenue potential becomes even more apparent when considering the average Revenue per Available Room for July, which reached $562.

It says the July accommodation report underscores the industry’s strength in terms of demand and revenue generation, signifying a thriving market that appeals to both local and international travelers.