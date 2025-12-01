Japan’s Ambassador bids farewell to President Lalabalavu

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu yesterday farewelled Japan’s outgoing Ambassador Rokuichiro Michii, acknowledging Japan’s long-standing support to Fiji and its major role in the country’s development.

Ambassador Michii thanked Fiji for its partnership and highlighted key projects advanced during his tenure, including the Tamavua-i-Wai Bridge, ongoing disaster-resilience work, and upgrades to the Nadi Meteorological Centre.

He reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to transparent and genuine cooperation, while President Lalabalavu expressed Fiji’s appreciation and its commitment to strengthening ties with Japan.

Ambassador Michii leaves Fiji this week to take up his new posting in The Hague.

