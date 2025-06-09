Island elders enforce two-year exile for drug offenders

Lakeba Island in the Lau group is facing a growing drug problem, with concerns that its coastal location is being used for drug drop-offs.

Vakano Village Headman Panapasa Tomiki said this issue was often raised in village meetings, as drugs have already reached the island.

He states they are doing whatever it takes to keep their villagers safe.

“This is an issue we continue to raise in our village meetings. We know that we have drugs on the island, and we are doing whatever it takes to keep our villagers safe.”

Police recently intercepted drugs in Lakeba, and villagers are now calling for tighter security.

There are eight villages on the island, including Tubou, Nasaqalau, Yadrana, Vakano, Waciwaci, Levuka, and Nukunuku.

Village elders are raising awareness about the dangers of drug use, especially among the youth.

Strict rules are in place. Anyone found with drugs will be reported to the police and sent out of the village for at least two years.

Security checks are also being carried out on vessels arriving on the island.

