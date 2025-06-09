GCC Chair urges youth to lead with values and service

Great Council of Chiefs Chair, Ratu Viliame Seruvakula, has called on young people to rise above challenges and take charge of their future with humility, discipline, and service.

Speaking at the Blue Light International Youth Event in Suva, Ratu Viliame said youth are not just leaders of tomorrow, but the influence of today, whose choices and values will define the kind of nation Fiji becomes.

He commended the Fiji Police Force and its New Zealand counterparts for their continued commitment to youth empowerment through the Blue Light programme, a partnership he says is fostering respect, civic responsibility, and leadership among young people.

Article continues after advertisement

The GCC Chair highlighted that true leadership is grounded in three values, service, humility, and vision, and urged young people to live by these principles to strengthen their communities.

Ratu Viliame also acknowledged the challenges facing today’s youth, including unemployment, substance abuse, peer pressure, and mental health struggles, saying these require empathy and collective support, not criticism.

He revealed that the Great Council of Chiefs is prioritising youth leadership development through new initiatives such as the Vanua Leadership Diploma Programme, a 12-month training designed to blend traditional leadership principles with modern governance skills.

“We want to build a generation of leaders who are grounded in our values of respect and service, but capable of navigating the realities of today’s world.”

He reminded that the strength of Fiji’s young people lies within the three pillars of society, the Vanua, the church, and the family, which must continue working hand-in-hand to nurture moral and faith-based leadership.

Ratu Viliame also called for unity across Fiji’s diverse communities, stressing that the nation’s strength lies in its ability to celebrate differences while working together for the common good.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.