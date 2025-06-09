Freshwater Prawn Breakthrough Boosts Fiji Economy

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

Fiji’s aquaculture industry has taken a major step forward with the importation of genetically improved giant freshwater prawn broodstock from Thailand in November.

The announcement was made in Parliament by the Minister of Fisheries and Forestry, Alitia Bainivalu, who described the initiative as a turning point for the sector and a key part of the Aquaculture Development Plan 2024–2028.

The giant freshwater prawn, Macrobrachium rosenbergii, has been identified as one of nine priority species for development at the industry level.

“To improve production and ensure the sustainable growth of the industry, broodstock should be replaced every three to five years. With appropriate support, giant freshwater prawn can improve rural livelihoods, promote economic diversification, reduce our reliance on shrimp and prawn imports to support the tourism sector and contribute significantly to national food and nutrition security.”

The new broodstock, sourced from a certified breeding centre in Thailand, restores genetic diversity and promises faster growth, stronger reproductive performance, and higher productivity.

She says the first production cycle has yielded approximately 45,000 high-quality post-larvae, which have been distributed to government and private hatcheries.



[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

Farmers across Fiji are responding with renewed confidence, reactivating abandoned ponds, investing in feed and maintenance, and preparing for new stocking schedules.

The Ministry projects that within five months, up to 60 farmers will be actively engaged in freshwater prawn farming, with production expected to rise significantly in the coming years.

Fiji produces around 25 metric tonnes of giant freshwater prawn annually, valued at $1.25 million. With the improved broodstock, production is forecast to reach 150 metric tonnes by 2028, worth about $5 million.

Bainivalu says, the initiative is expected to reduce reliance on imported prawns, support the tourism sector, and create new income opportunities for rural communities, women, and youth.

The Minister emphasised that the programme aligns with Fiji’s National Development Plan and Vision 2050, contributing to food security, climate-resilient livelihoods, and the expansion of the blue economy.

