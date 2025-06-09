Five fined after viral Mead Road driving video

[Photo Credit: Fiji Police Force]

Five people have been issued Traffic Infringement Notices for careless driving after a viral video showed reckless driving along Mead Road last week.

The Southern Division Taskforce conducted a raid at the Mead Road Housing complex and gathered information that led to the identification of those involved.

Police are still looking for a sixth person who allegedly gave false details to a rental car company.

Acting Commissioner of Police Aporosa Lutunauga said investigations would continue until everyone responsible is held accountable.

He states the actions of the drivers put innocent lives at risk.

ACP Lutunauga said comments by a media outlet claiming police action was “lip service” were unfair.

He states investigators must gather solid evidence before charges are filed and cannot assume who was driving.

The Acting Commissioner reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to road safety and urged motorists to act responsibly and respect others on the road.

