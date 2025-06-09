Fiji asks neighbours to act amid growing climate threat

Fiji is calling on member countries of the World Health Organization’s Western Pacific Region to take immediate action on the growing threats of climate change and health.

While delivering Fiji’s intervention on Climate Change, the Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services, Penioni Ravunawa, emphasized that the Pacific does not have the luxury to wait.

He said that Pacific communities are facing high risks regarding health systems due to this crisis.

Article continues after advertisement

“Others may have the luxury to watch and wait; we, on the other hand, must act now to survive.”

Ravunawa added that Fiji launched its National Adaptation Plan a five-year roadmap to strengthen health infrastructure, improve laboratory diagnostics, and empower health staff and vulnerable communities, with support from partners.

He reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to the Global Action Plan on Climate Change and Health and called for greater global support and funding to help Pacific nations confront these challenges.

As discussions continue, Fiji stands firm in its resolve to build a healthier, more resilient, and sustainable Pacific future.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.