Fighting poverty with craft and faith

Lomavata Church Women’s Fellowship Group Leader Sera Gukiwasa Coriakula believes that the answer to poverty lies in something simple yet powerful—our own hands.

Speaking to FBC News, Coriakula says that every woman has a talent waiting to be discovered, and those skills can become a source of income if nurtured with dedication and creativity.

“God gave us hands not just to pray, but to create. If we use them wisely, through sewing, weaving, baking, or crafting, we can lift our families and our communities out of hardship.”

Coriakula says many women in Lomavata have already begun transforming their homemade crafts into small businesses, selling mats, baskets, and baked goods in local markets.

She says what started as a church initiative to build fellowship has grown into a movement of empowerment and self-reliance.

“We may not have much, but we have time, talent, and faith. When we put these together, poverty loses its power over us.”

Coriakula says the group hopes to expand its training programs to help more women learn new skills like jewelry-making and tailoring.

Through her leadership, the Lomavata Church Women’s Fellowship continues to prove that empowerment doesn’t always require big projects or funding—sometimes, it begins with a needle, a mat, or a pair of hands ready to work.

