FETA unveils 2025 theme celebrating Fiji’s tourism success

The Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards has revealed its 2025 theme, “Echoes of Fiji” Honouring the Sound of Success, capturing the spirit and lasting impact of the nation’s tourism industry.

FETA Chair Debra Sadranu stated that the theme celebrates the ripple effect of Fiji’s hospitality, how a single moment or smile can create lasting memories that resonate beyond a visitor’s stay.

She emphasized that Echoes of Fiji reflects the culture, passion, and excellence defining the country’s tourism legacy, honouring those whose work creates the sound of success that continues to inspire.

Sadranu highlighted that FETA is collaborating with Gold Sponsors Rosie Holidays and Encore to deliver an immersive gala experience that brings the theme to life.

The 2025 ANZ FETA Awards Gala will take place at the new Crown Convention Centre at Crowne Plaza Fiji Nadi Bay Resort & Spa on Saturday, 28 February 2026, marking one of the venue’s first major national events.

Crowne Plaza General Manager Sudhir Yadav expressed pride in hosting such a prestigious celebration of excellence.

He noted that the Crown Convention Centre was designed to unite people and reflects the property’s commitment to hospitality innovation while showcasing the talent driving Fiji’s tourism industry.

With judging now underway, FETA has announced a new initiative to enhance the credibility of its awards through collaboration with international tourism award judges.

Sadranu mentioned that this partnership draws on global best practices to ensure the awards uphold the highest standards of transparency and integrity, allowing Fiji’s tourism recognition to stand proudly on the world stage.

FETA remains committed to maintaining the independence of its judging process while celebrating the innovation, passion, and resilience that define Fiji’s tourism sector.

