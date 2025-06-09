Expat preference fueling brain drain: Dr Wood

World Bank Group [file photo]

University of the South Pacific discipline coordinator for mechanical engineering Dr. Daniel Wood believes that major engineering companies are contributing to brain drain when recruiting expatriates.

Speaking at the Employ Women and Empower the Pacific workshop, Dr. Wood says until mentality changes, skilled personnel will continue to migrate.

He claims that firms are retaining expatriates for three times the cost paid to locals.

Dr. Wood suggests a change in perspective where local companies pay the same amount to skilled locals for the work they usually give to expatriates.

He believes that without such action, brain drain will continue to persist.

He also challenged social norms whereby women’s participation in engineering and the energy sector is limited.

A recent World Bank report shows a significant disparity in female employment, with fewer than 43 percent of women in Fiji participating in the labor force.

Fiji National University’s Dean of the College of Engineering and Technical Vocational Education and Training, Salabogi Mavoa, says they are introducing initiatives aimed at encouraging female students to pursue careers in engineering.

Mavoa says the TVET First initiative includes visits to girls’ schools to spark interest in engineering courses.

