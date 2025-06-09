Education Bill targets parents of truants

[File Photo]

Parents could face fines or even jail time under a proposed clause in the Education Bill No. 34 of 2025 if they fail to send their children to school.

The clause, known as Compulsory Education, was outlined this morning to the people of Nabukebuke, Namosi by Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights Chair Rakuita Vakalalabure.

He says the bill will require parents to ensure their children attend school, giving the Permanent Secretary for Education the authority to intervene if a child is not enrolled or attending classes.

Parents may be fined up to $2000 if they fail to provide a satisfactory explanation, with further legal action possible if the child continues to miss school.

Vakalalabure also asked whether the government should fully fund education if the bill becomes law.

A former teacher of 33 years, Petero Delasau, supported the move but raised concerns about the misuse of education assistance, suggesting vouchers instead of cash payments.

The Standing Committee is in Navua today collecting public views on the Referendum Bill, Education Bill, and Criminal Records Bill.

