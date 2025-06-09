Curriculum review team to be appointed soon

The Ministry of Education has begun the process of appointing a team to review the education curriculum.

Minister Aseri Radrodro says this review is aimed at strengthening students’ writing, reading, and communication skills, especially at the university level.

Radrodro’s announcement comes amid concerns, raised by education stakeholders, over the declining proficiency in foundational skills such as reading and writing at tertiary levels.

Article continues after advertisement

He confirms that this review is long overdue and necessary to align education outcomes with the current needs of the job market and higher education institutions.

“We have started the initiation of the review of the curriculum. In addition to the review of the Ministry of Education Act, in addition to the provision of the 10-year sector plan which is about to be launched.”

These reforms aim to ensure that our education system better prepares students for future opportunities and challenges.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.