Crumbling Irish Crossing affects Nabukelevu students

[file photo]

The people of Nabukelevu in Serua are calling for urgent assistance to rehabilitate the Irish crossing that connects the village to the main Queens Highway.

The crossing is now in a dilapidated state, affecting daily travel and preventing students of Ratu Latianara College from reaching school, especially after heavy rain.

The issue was raised during a Talanoa session with the Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Lynda Tabuya, yesterday

Article continues after advertisement

Serua Provincial Administrator Jona Dalaga, while speaking to FBC News, says villagers are severely affected during the cyclone season due to unpredictable weather.

Dalaga says students often miss school for more than a day following heavy rainfall, as the crossing becomes unsafe.

Villagers travelling to Sigatoka or Suva also face disruptions to their plans.

Dalaga adds that forestry activity in the area remains high, raising concerns that it may be contributing to increased flooding, which was uncommon in Nabukelevu in the past.

He says plans are in place to strengthen reforestation programmes to help address the issue.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.