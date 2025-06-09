Court ruling forces JSC into urgent meeting

Members of the Judicial Services Commission have convened this afternoon following the High Court ruling on the removal of former FICAC Commissioner Barbara Malimali.

Chief Justice Salesi Temo was seen entering the meeting venue, along with Permanent Secretary for Justice Selina Kuruleca, Vani Catanasiga, and JSC Secretary and Chief Registrar Tomasi Bainivalu.

On Monday, the High Court ruled that Malimali’s removal was unlawful, stating that the Prime Minister does not have the legal authority to advise the President to revoke her appointment as Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Justice Dane Tuiqereqere clarified that only the Judicial Services Commission has the constitutional mandate to advise the President on such matters.

He also told the court he will not deal with claims relating to damages or reinstatement, saying that is now for the JSC to determine.

The meeting is ongoing, and further updates are expected.

