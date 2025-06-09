Council cracks down on waste and overgrown verges

The Nasinu Town Council is stepping up efforts to keep roadsides and neighbourhoods clean and safe. Teams are focusing on grasscutting, waste collection and routine inspections.

Grasscutting team worked along Tiri Road, Nadawa, clearing verges and roadside vegetation. They said trimmed verges improve driver visibility, keep pedestrian paths clear and make traffic signs and house numbers easier to see.

They added that maintaining verges also helps drainage, reduces flooding and discourages pests and snakes.

The Enforcement Team is carrying out house-to-house visits to ensure residents follow council regulations.

They said routine checks help identify issues early, such as blocked drains or improper waste disposal. The team is also distributing updated white and green waste collection schedules to help households plan and prevent exposed waste from attracting pests.

Council teams also collected kitchen waste in Cunningham after residents reported strong odours.

They said timely removal protects public health, reduces flies, rats and stray animals, and prevents food scraps from entering drains and waterways.

Residents are reminded to bag waste securely, place bins out only on collection days and consider home composting.

The Nasinu Town Council said these efforts are part of their ongoing commitment to public safety, environmental care and community wellbeing.

They encouraged residents to report missed pickups or problem areas through official channels.

