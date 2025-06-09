Balanced school meals key to better learning, says dietician

A balanced lunch could be the difference between a child struggling in class and thriving academically, according to a Lakeba Subdivisional Hospital dietician.

Asena Raikoso says what children eat at school directly impacts their concentration, energy levels and overall learning ability.

She warns that students who rely on processed snacks and sugary foods often face energy crashes, irritability and difficulty focusing in class.

Raikoso says balanced meals that include carbohydrates, protein, vegetables and fruit help stabilise energy and support brain development, memory and problem-solving skills.

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She adds that students who eat nutritious lunches are more likely to participate in class and perform better in exams, while poor nutrition can lead to fatigue, illness and absenteeism.

Raikoso is urging parents and schools to work together to improve children’s lunch habits.

She says simple meals such as rice or root crops, fish or eggs, vegetables and local fruits can make a significant difference.

Raikoso stresses that healthy eating is not just about physical growth, but also about giving children the best chance to succeed in school.