Volunteers bring life back to storm-hit Shirley Park

Shirley Park in Lautoka was left blocked and covered with fallen trees and debris after a destructive typhoon swept through Fiji, cutting off access and leaving the community space unsafe.

On Saturday morning, the Shincheonji Volunteer Group stepped in to help restore the park, bringing tools and a strong spirit of service to the cleanup effort.

The volunteers worked together to cut and remove large fallen tree trunks, clear branches, and clean up storm debris that had made the park impassable.

Volunteer Peni said what stood out most was not just the physical work, but the hope and comfort the group brought to the community during a difficult time.

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He said their effort showed how kindness and teamwork can help rebuild spirits after a disaster.

Working side by side throughout the morning, the group gradually reopened pathways and restored access to the park for residents.

Local residents expressed gratitude, saying the timely assistance brought relief and renewed hope after the destruction.

A Lautoka City Council representative praised the effort, saying it demonstrated strong unity and care for the community.

One volunteer said they came because “this is our home,” reflecting the group’s motivation.

By the end of the cleanup, Shirley Park was once again safe, clean, and open, standing as a reminder of how community action can help heal after disaster.