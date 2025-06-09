Dialogue Fiji hits back at LTA on its PSV permit justification

Dialogue Fiji has hit back at the Land Transport Authority’s justification for changes to the Public Service Vehicle permit system say that the LTA is missing the point and could put Fiji’s economy at risk.

The organisation argues the reforms are not about improving service delivery, but about State interference in legally recognised property rights.

Executive Director Nilesh Lal says weakening property rights will not fix issues in the transport sector.

He stresses that if service standards are the concern, then they should be regulated directly, rather than dismantling the legal framework that investors rely on.

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Dialogue Fiji says there is no clear link between banning permit transfers and improving taxi services, warning the move could instead destroy the value of permits owned by ordinary Fijians.

Lal says many permit holders are families who have taken loans and invested their savings, and reducing the value of these permits creates hardship rather than fairness.

The organisation also warns the policy could damage investor confidence, raising concerns about how secure other assets are if Government can alter value through regulation.

Dialogue Fiji adds that banning legal transfers may push transactions underground, creating informal and unregulated deals, as seen before reforms in 2018.

It is now calling on Government and LTA to reconsider the changes and adopt reforms that are fair, targeted and economically sound.