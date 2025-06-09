21 families in Ba receives food rations as TC Vaianu recovery continues

Twenty-one families in Natawarau Settlement in Ba have received food rations following flooding caused by heavy rain from Tropical Cyclone Vaianu last week.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Mosese Bulitavu handed over the supplies as part of Government’s ongoing relief efforts.

He was accompanied by divisional and district officials who continue to assist affected communities on the ground.

Bulitavu acknowledged the difficulties faced by families in the aftermath of the flooding and reaffirmed Government’s commitment to supporting those impacted.

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He also urged residents to remain vigilant and prioritise safety as the cyclone season continues.