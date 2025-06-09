Navosa woman inspires healthy ageing talks

A 95-year-old woman in the highlands of Navosa is inspiring national discussions on healthy ageing as consultations on Fiji’s Ageing Policy Review continue.

Lesayani Lewavaro, a lifelong carer, remains active and independent—collecting firewood, preparing her own meals, and relying on locally sourced food and fresh river catch.

Her lifestyle highlights the value of physical activity, strong ties to the land, and traditional diets in supporting long, healthy lives.

Chief Executive Officer of the National Council for Older Persons, Nilesh Goundar, says healthy ageing starts early and requires a focus on wellness and prevention.

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“Healthy ageing begins long before old age. By prioritising wellness, active living, and preventative approaches, we can support older persons to live independently, maintain their dignity, and continue contributing meaningfully to their communities.”

The review aims to incorporate real-life experiences into policy, blending modern needs with the strengths of traditional lifestyles.

The Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection is encouraging public participation, including through an online survey available in English, iTaukei, and Hindi.