USP honours top achievers

More than 60 outstanding students and graduates of The University of the South Pacific were recognised for academic excellence at the Medals and Prizes Ceremony held in Suva.

A total of 63 awards were presented, including 15 Gold Medals, to students who met strict academic criteria.

The ceremony was officiated by Pro-Chancellor Siosiua ‘Utoikamanu, who commended recipients.

Top honours included the Vice-Chancellor’s All-Rounder Gold Medal, awarded to Busra Shaheenaz Sakib for academic excellence and community service.

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“My journey required determination and focus as I balanced studies, internships and work responsibilities.”

She adds she credited her success to hard work and strong support from family and lecturers.

Maliumoeao Fa’asolo, named the Most Outstanding Mathematics graduate, says the award reflected the support and encouragement of those around him.

“This recognition means a great deal to me. It reflects the support, sacrifices and encouragement of the people who have stood by me throughout my journey, especially my family, mentor and friends.”

The ceremony is part of USP’s graduation celebrations, with formal graduations to be held this week at the Vodafone Arena.