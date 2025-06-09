Kolinisau excited to see Stark's debut

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s head coach Osea Kolinisau is excited to see Yaro Chiefs winger Tomasi Stark make his debut at the Hong Kong Sevens this weekend.

Stark was identified and brought into the national extended squad following an impressive performance at the Coral Coast Sevens earlier this year, where he helped his side secure the title and finished as the tournament’s top scorer.

After more than two months of development and intensive training, Kolinisau believes the 24-year-old has earned his place and is confident he will make a significant impact for the team.

He added that preparations over the past few days have been progressing well, and he is hopeful that fans in Hong Kong will turn out in large numbers to support the side.

Fiji will face Germany in their opening pool match at 5:11pm on Friday, before taking on Great Britain at 8:21pm.

The matches will be broadcast live on FBC TV.